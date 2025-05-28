Two motorcyclists hurt in crash near Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake Police Department says it responded to a collision involving two motorcycles on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from CLPD, it happened around 9:05 a.m. in the 1900 block of Highway 18. Two motorcycles going east collided, throwing both drivers from their bikes.

Both drivers were taken to Mercy One in Mason City, and one passenger was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol assisted CLPD, and it investigating the crash.