Two more cases against Austin man dismissed

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man has few Mower County charges remaining, after Judge Kevin Siefkin dismissed two more cases against him.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Siefkin dismissed two 2021 cases against Terry Izeal Heggs — a single charge of 3rd-degree narcotic sales from July of 2021, and a charge of predatory offender failure to register from the same time period.

Court documents filed Thursday say the charges were filed “in the interest of justice,” as Heggs is currently incarcerated and any sentence for the above charges would be served concurrently.

Heggs was previously sentenced to 3 years in prison after being convicted of predatory offender–failure to register and violating a Domestic Violence No-Contact Order.

However, several of his other Mower County cases have been dismissed, or a judge has acquitted the 40-year-old of all charges.

Heggs’ only remaining cases are scheduled for January 12, 2024, when he will appear for pretrial hearings on 5 charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order (DANCO).