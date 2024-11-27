Two Minnesota men admit roles in catalytic converter theft ring

By KAALTV

Catalytic converter thefts

(ABC 6 News) — Two Minnesota men have admitted to their ties to a national catalytic converter theft ring.

James Dillon Jensen and Soe Nye Moo signed plea agreements in federal court this week.

Court records show Jensen admitted to being a street-level catalytic converter thief who used the money to buy drugs. Meanwhile, Moo pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun in August 2022 during a catalytic converter trade.

The duo is part of a larger conspiracy who federal prosecutors say brought in at least $21 million in stolen car parts over two years.