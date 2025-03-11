Two men rescued at Madison Lake; one had fallen through the ice

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday at 1:03 p.m., Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conservation officers, and personnel from Madison Lake Fire and Mayo Ambulance responded to Madison Lake to assist a man that had fallen through the ice.

The incident occurred in the DNR access area approximately 1600 feet from shore.

First responders located 71-year-old Frank David Cesario of rural Mankato in the water holding onto the edge of the ice. 75-year-old Joseph Edward Postels of North Mankato was on the ice in the same area.

BECSO says both men had been fishing and were loaded into inflatable rafts and brought to shore.

Both Cesario and Postels were transported by ambulance for additional treatment related to possible hypothermia.

BECSO says no first responders wee injured during the rescue.