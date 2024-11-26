Two members of alleged shoplifting ring arrested in Minneapolis

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minneapolis, two people allegedly responsible for a multi-state shoplifting ring are behind bars.

Police say Connecticut residents, Jadion Richards and Akwele Nickeisha Lawes-Richards, stole around $1 million of merchandise from Lululemon stores across the country.

The pair were arrested in Roseville where police found suitcases with more than $50,000 worth of Lululemon clothing.

They will be back in court on December 6.