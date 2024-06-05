Two level three predatory offenders move to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – In accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is releasing information regarding Jacob Szok and Scott Thorpe, two Level 3 predatory offenders.

Szok moved to the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904 on May 31, 2024.

Thorpe has been registered as homeless in Rochester since May 20, 2024.

According to RPD, Szok has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female teenagers. A fact sheet written by RPD with information about the offender states that he used kindness to establish a relationship of trust and exploit unmonitored contact.

RPD says that Thorpe has a history of sexual contact with known female children. He has taken advantage of their vulnerable state to gain compliance, according to a fact sheet written by RPD.

According to RPD, Johnson and Thorpe have “served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”