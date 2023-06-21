Two killed in plane crash in wooded area north of Duluth

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed in a rural area north of Duluth on Wednesday morning.

According to our sister station, Hubbard Broadcasting’s WDIO-TV in Duluth, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a plane crashed near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Rd. Both the pilot and passenger were killed.

A WDIO crew on scene spoke to a deputy who said the plane took off from the Duluth International Airport. At approximately 8:12 a.m., a beacon was deployed, which indicated something was wrong. Upon arrival, deputies located the crash site in a wooded area finding the two occupants deceased.

Through investigation, the plane was determined to be a 1946 Aeronca Cjamp, which can seat two occupants. At this time the cause of the crash is unknown. It is believed the aircraft recently completed an annual inspection and was on a “return to service” flight.

The FAA will be investigating the incident. Names of the deceased individuals will be released after positive identification has been established and next of kin notified.