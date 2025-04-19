Two Iowans injured in Hwy 14 crash

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are hurt after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 on Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 10:08 a.m. in Brown County.

The crash report states a Dodge Caravan was traveling west when the vehicle then left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver, 72-year-old Kathy Bailey from Northwood, IA, and one of her passengers, 64-year-old Ester Bontuager, also from Northwood, were both taken to Sleepy Eye Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries.

A third passenger in the car was not hurt.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Sleepy Eye Police Department assisted MSP at the scene.