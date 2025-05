(ABC 6 News) — Two men were injured after a vehicle rollover on Hwy 52 in Rochester on Tuesday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, 36-year-old Fidencio Ortiz, and passenger, 35-year-old Joseph Torres, were taken to Saint Marys Hospital with what MSP described as non-life-threatening injuries.