Two injured in Mason City crash on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Two people were injured in a crash at Partridge Avenue and Highway 18 on Wednesday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 9:33 a.m. and involved a semi truck driven by 72-year-old Gary Petersen of Rockwell and a Kia K5 driven by 44-year-old Tiffany Mussman of Mason City.

CGCSO said Petersen’s semi struck Mussman’s Kia when Mussman tried to make a left turn in front of Petersen. Both vehicles went off the road as a result of the crash.

Mussman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by ambulance, and Petersen was transported by a private vehicle for minor injuries.

CGCSO says Mussman was cited for failing to yield.

Mason City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Mason City Fire Department also assisted at the scene.