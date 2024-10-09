Two injured in Hwy 9 crash near Cresco

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., Iowa State Patrol responded to crash on Highway 9 near Cresco.

According to the ISP crash report, Marleen Burgess, 70, was driving in a UTV on Highway 9 when a box truck struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The ISP report states that Burgess and the box truck, driven by Katie Hackman, 32, were both headed west at the time of the crash. Burgess was going to turn right into a residence but instead turned left to cross the street.

Hackman attempted to swerve out of the way but struck the driver’s side of the UTV, throwing Burgess from the vehicle.

Both Burgess and Hackman were injured in the crash and transported to RHSHC. The conditions of both are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.