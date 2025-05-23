Two injured in Fillmore County crash Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) — Two people were injured in a Fillmore County crash involving a semi truck on Thursday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the three-vehicle crash occurred near Newburg Township on Hwy 44.

MSP’s crash report states a Peterbilt semi truck was traveling eastbound on Hwy 44 while a Chevrolet Silverado and Lincoln MKX were traveling westbound when the vehicles collided at Milepost 33.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to La Crosse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor injuries in the crash but was not taken to the hospital, and the driver of the Lincoln MKX was not injured in the crash.

MSP was assisted by Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Mabel Fire, and Mabel EMS at the scene.