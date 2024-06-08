Two injured in crash in Mower County

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are hurt after a crash Saturday on Highway 16 in Mower County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 12:54 p.m. in Frankford township at mile marker 208.

The crash report states 86-year-old Donna Hall from Kasson was traveling westbound, when her vehicle went off the roadway into the ditch and collided with a telephone pole.

Hall and the passenger, 87-year-old Gloria Olson from Grand Meadow, were both transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Meadow Fire Department, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene.