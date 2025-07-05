Two injured in 4th of July boat crash on Albert Lea Lake

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boat crash during the 4th of July holiday on Albert Lea Lake.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at 9:55 p.m. They arrived to find two boats in the middle of the lake.

It’s believed a 1997 white and red Crestliner was traveling at a fast pace across the lake when it struck a stationary white 2000 Bennington 2280 RL pontoon on its left side by the Freeborn County Humane Society. Drivers of both boats say they believe they had all their lights on activated.

The driver of the Crestliner, 55-year-old Kelly Gardener, parked the boat at the boat landing, as it was starting to sink following the crash.

Two passengers on the Crestliner, 51-year-old Carmelita Simpson and 65-year-old Gary Register, were both injured. Simpson was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System Emergency Room by Mayo Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries, while Register was taken by Mayo One to Rochester for severe injuries.

Sheriff deputies and the Albert Lea Fire Department located the pontoon on the lake. The driver of the pontoon, 46-year-old Jeffrey Stewart, and his passenger, 43-year-old Luis Rios, were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.