Two indicted for trafficking meth, fentanyl in the Rochester area

(ABC 6 News) — Two individuals have been indicted on drug trafficking conspiracy and firearm charges, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, between June 1, 2024, and July 21, 2024, Donald Ray Sanderson, 41, and Lindsey Wade Stolpa, 29, knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Rochester area.

The defendants were allegedly found in possession of more than 14 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 200 fentanyl pills after Sanderson led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that led to a several-hour standoff on Interstate 35 in Faribault. Multiple agencies were involved in the standoff and Sanderson’s arrest.

In additional, on July 21, 2024, Sanderson was allegedly found to be in possession of a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol. As alleged, he possessed the Taurus pistol in furtherance of his methamphetamine trafficking crimes.

Sanderson has multiple prior felony convictions including, but not limited to, making terroristic threats and is therefore prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

The indictment charges Sanderson and Stolpa each with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and a separate count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Sanderson is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. They were previously charged by federal criminal complaint on July 23, 2024.