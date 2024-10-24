Two hurt in Rochester crash Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are hurt after a crash in Rochester Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 1111 Mayowood SW.

Two cars were involved in the incident. At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

RFD says two people were transported to a hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.

The Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service reportedly responded to this crash along with RFD.