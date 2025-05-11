Two hurt in Hwy 14 crash Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Two men were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 8:39 a.m. in Olmsted County.

The crash report states 20-year-old Pal Wal from Albert Lea was driving west on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and rolled into the median.

The driver and passenger 21-year-old Maatwal Wal of Albert Lea both sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Saint Marys Hospital.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.