Two hurt in Fillmore County crash

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Fillmore County on Friday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 2:15 p.m. at Highway 80 and Fillmore County road 7 in Wykoff.

The crash report says a Ford Taurus was heading west on Highway 80 when it left the roadway and rolled.

25-year-old Johnathan Lyons of Twin Lakes, and his passenger, 21-year-old Shelly Bush of Albert Lea, were both taken to Saint Marys in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene of the crash.