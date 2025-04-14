Two hurt in crash on I-35 on Sunday

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Faribault on Sunday afternoon.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 1:50 p.m. at mile marker 58.

The crash report states 70-year-old Terry Whiteley from Richfield was heading north on I-35, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Credit: Jeanne Leger

Whiteley sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, but his passenger, 75-year-old Diane Whiteley of Richfield, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to North Memorial Hospital.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Faribault Police Department assisted at the scene.