Two hurt after hitting a deer in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are hurt after colliding with a deer in New Hartford Township in Winona County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report, the crash happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m. MSP says 74-year-old Charles Carruth, a man from Spring Valley, MN, was the one driving.

Carruth was with a passenger, identified by MSP as 64-year-old Melanie Carruth from Spring Valley.

Both were in a Hyundai SUV heading westbound on I-90 when the car hit the deer. The SUV then went into a ditch, according to the crash report.

Charles and Melanie were transported to a hospital where they are reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.