Two Decorah teens arrested on drug charges in ongoing investigation

(ABC 6 News) — Two Decorah teens have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, on Tursday around 9:30 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Ridgewood Drive in Decorah.

Zaden L. Seuferling, 18, and Tyler Lange, 19, were both arrested and charged with C-class felony controlled substance violation for cocaine, D-class felony controlled substance violation for marijuana, two counts of D-class felony to affix drug stamp, and simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Decorah Police Department and the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation with additional search warrants, arrests, and charges pending.