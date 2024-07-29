Two critically hurt after motorcycle hits deer in Mason City

(ABC News) – Two people are critically injured after a deer accident that happened in Mason City.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sherrif’s Office (CGCSO), authorities responded to Thrush Avenue and 325th Street on a report of a motorcycle hitting a deer on Sunday, July 28 at around 2:30 in the morning.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was being driven by 62-year-old Marlin Jensen from Mason City. Jensen was traveling north on Thrush Avenue with his passenger, 31-year-old Desarae Schwab from Mason City, when a deer came out of the west ditch.

CGSCO says Jensen struck the deer, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Jensen and Schwab were both transported to MercyOne North Iowa where they are being treated for serious injuries.