(ABC 6 News) – A pair of crashes occurred on Highway 52 less than a mile apart in the span on 30 minutes on Sunday.

The first, happened at 7:08 p.m. south of Zumbrota.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a car crashed into the cable median barrier.

The second crash was a two vehicle collision around 7:30 p.m.

MSP says no injuries occurred in either crash, and both are under investigation.