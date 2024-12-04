Two children are in the hospital after falling through ice on Markgrafs Lake on Monday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — To our north in Woodbury, two children are in the hospital after falling through thin ice on Markgrafs Lake.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy fell through the ice first, and then a 12-year-old girl tried to save him and fell in as well.

Both were rushed to the hospital where the girl is said to be stable, but hte boy was under the water longer before being rescued. We’re told he is now fighting for his life.

“I just couldn’t imagine being in the position of these families that that might potentially have have, well, clearly, have gone through this trauma. It just, it’s kind of a shock, especially to be in the community,” said Logan Rahn of Woodbury.

Officials are urging Minnesotans to be aware of thin ice on the lakes and ponds and always err on the side of caution.