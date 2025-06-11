Two charged in connection to shootings at graduation ceremonies

(ABC 6 News) – Two people have been charged in connection with recent shootings at graduation ceremonies in the Twin Cities area.

The suspects, 20-year-old Hamza Abdirashiid Said and 18-year-old Amiir Mawlid Ali now face federal charges for unlawfully possessing machine guns.

On May 30th, the University of Minnesota was hosting the Wayzata High School graduation shooting when university police responded to reports of a shooting at the Mariucci Arena at 8 p.m. Two attendees had suffered gunshot wounds.

Court documents say law enforcement later identified and found Said through witness interviews and surveillance footage. They recovered a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a machine gun conversion switch in his possession.

Ali was confronted on June 3 during a traffic stop, after court documents say that around 3:44 p.m. Minneapolis Police Officers saw a vehicle fail to stop at an intersection and drive aggressively through it.

Three people were in the car, and the MPD officer who initiated the stop said he recognized Ali from other investigations connecting him with gang-related shootings. The three said they were heading to the Edina High School graduation, and officers found a Glock with a 33-round extended magazine and a conversion switch under Ali’s seat.

Ali was not arrested until June 6, when officers were responding to a shooting at the Burnsville High School graduation ceremony.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson condemned their actions, saying “High school graduation ceremonies are a rite of passage. A time for friends and family to come together to celebrate one of life’s major milestones. To bring machineguns and violence to such a ceremony is immoral and shameful. On behalf of all Minnesotans, I want to express a sense of moral outrage at these crimes and assure the public that the perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Both men made initial appearances in court on Tuesday, June 10, and are being held in detainment.