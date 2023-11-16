Two car collision on I-90, one injured

(ABC 6 News) – Two vehicles collided on Interstate 90 near Hayward Township around noon on Nov. 15, 2023.

According to state police reports, the 79-year old Glenville driver of the minivan and 66-year-old Austin driver of the SUV were both headed eastbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 164.

According to reports, an airbag did deploy in the SUV. The names and conditions of both drivers have not been released.

Freeborn County Sheriff Office, Hayward Fire and a Mayo Clinic ambulance assisted on the scene.