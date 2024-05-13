Two arrested, one charged in Lodge apartments shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Two men were taken into custody Friday in connection with a drive-by shooting at The Lodge at Overland Apartments.

Christopher Lamar Smith, 28, was charged May 13 with drive-by shooting toward a person; 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; and felon in possession with a firearm in the May 4 shooting.

Larry Gregory Henry, 26, was taken into custody last week, but released without being charged in connection with the shooting, according to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

According to Smith’s charging documents, Rochester police responded to the apartment complex on Lodge View Court NW after a caller said three shots were fired and a black car “sped away.”

A juvenile victim allegedly told police “Henry” had stolen his phone the day before, and he planned to pay $1,000 to get it back that afternoon.

According to the juvenile, “Henry” pulled up to the apartment complex in a black hatchback car, took the money, and said he was going to shoot the juvenile.

According to court records, the juvenile told police the driver of the vehicle began shooting at him, “Henry” got back in the vehicle, and the men drove away.

Security footage of the incident, however, allegedly showed the car pulling up, a man approaching the juvenile, and the juvenile backing up and pulling out a “gun-like object.”

Rochester police said May 6 that a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the shooting. RPD spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said Monday, May 13, that the juvenile had not been charged.

Surveillance video allegedly showed “drywall dust from the apartment building flying up from a

projectile going through.”

“Bullet trajectory analysis on scene indicated that the bullets were fired into the apartment

building where Victim retreated from outside,” court documents read. “Officers located three shell casings on the roadway directly to the west of the apartment building. Two shells were directly where the black hatchback was originally parked.”

According to court documents, police located the suspect vehicle, and traced it to Christopher Smith, who matched the description of the driver the juvenile gave police.

Larry Henry, who is related to Smith, allegedly matched the man seen on surveillance video meeting with the juvenile.

According to court documents, Rochester police obtained a search warrant for Smith’s vehicle and located a black bag with distinct markings, which the juvenile said he used to give the money for his phone to Henry just before the shooting.

According to court documents, Smith was convicted of 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm in 2014, and is ineligible to possess a firearm.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13.