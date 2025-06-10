Two arrested in RPD narcotics operation, more arrests expected

(ABC 6 News) — Two people have been arrested as a result of a proactive narcotics operation by the Rochester Police Department.

Shannon Johnson, 56, and Veronica Vanmaanen, 55, were arrested and charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance sale of narcotics.

According to RPD, officers served a warrant and conducted the arrests related to an ongoing narcotics investigation stemming from The Landing and The Salvation Army.

RPD said that during the arrests, officers located additional narcotics and evidence related to the ongoing investigation, and more arrests are expected.

“This operation demonstrates the Rochester Police Department’s dedication to combating the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics and the harm often associated with it. We will not tolerate the illegal drug activity that threatens the safety of our community,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said via a press release.