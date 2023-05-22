Two arrested in relation to Ashland Drive shooting Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested two men — Michael King and Joshua Adams — in relation to a shooting at 1990 Ashland Drive NW Friday.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting at NW Rochester apartment complex – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to captain Casey Moilanen, during an altercation, both Rochester men allegedly fired shots at each other outside the building.

Moilanen said witnesses described a vehicle King rode in leaving the complex, and police arrested the 23-year-old man after a traffic stop on 19th street and Valleyhigh Drive.

Police arrested Adams, 27, at the apartment complex, Moilanen added.

Each faces a referred charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Adams faces an additional referred charge of possession of stolen property, Moilanen said.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police recovered both guns, Moilanen said.