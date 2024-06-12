Two arrested in alleged Greenview Drive storage shed burglary

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took two men into custody in a suspected burglary Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 11 a.m. June 11, officers responded to a storage shed south of Think Bank on Greenview Drive SW.

A property owner told police there were two men in his unlocked storage shed, and his tools and motors had been moved and stacked by the door.

The property owner allegedly told police the men said they were staying out of the rain, even though the sky was clear, and left.

Police took 31-year-old Caleb Permann and 47-year-old Jeremy Kirkham into custody in a nearby wooded area.

Both men are listed as homeless in the Rochester area.

According to police, Permann had a BB gun pistol which looked like a real handgun, and Kirkham had brass knuckles.

They face recommended felony burglary charges, among others.