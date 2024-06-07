Two arrested for alleged possession of narcotics

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men have been arrested for possessing a significant amount of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the Rochester Police Department, on June 6 officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 52 near 85th St. NW and executed warrants for 23-year-old Omar Mohamed and 24-year-old Sheila Ibrahim.

Both were subjects in an ongoing narcotics investigation and were believed to be supplying drugs to distributors.

The warrants resulted in the seizure of approximately 7,000 M30 fentanyl pills and nearly 300 grams of cocaine and the arrests of Ibrahim and Mohamed.

“We are committed to removing fentanyl and other narcotics from the City of Rochester. In this case, our proactive efforts prevented a significant amount of drugs from having a potentially devastating impact on our community,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin in a statement.

Both men are facing multiple felony drug charges. Ibrahim received a $200,000 unconditional bail and Mohamed received a $500,000 unconditional bail.