Two arrested, facing multiple charges after police pursuit

(ABC 6 News) – Two men with outstanding warrants were arrested and are facing multiple new charges after a police pursuit in Fillmore and Olmsted Counties on Tuesday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), deputies in Fillmore County discontinued a pursuit just before 11:30 p.m. as the suspect vehicle crossed into Olmsted County. OCSO deputies located the vehicle in the 8000 block of Hwy 63 S and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled reaching speeds of 120 mph. OCSO said deputies used spike strips with the suspect vehicle safely coming to a stop in the 4800 block of Hwy 63 S. Once the vehicle stopped, two occupants fled on foot.

The driver, 38-year-old Brent Espenson, who OCSO said is well known to authorities, was arrested. The passenger, 35-year-old Adam Thompson of Preston, was being pursued on foot by a deputy who slipped and fell on ice allowing Thompson to momentarily get away.

OCSO said Thompson had then “pocket dialed” 9-1-1 which law enforcement was able to ping his location and arrested him in the Menards parking lot in south Rochester.

According to OCSO, marijuana and methamphetamine were both found in the vehicle after a search. Along with their outstanding warrants, OCSO said both men will also face new charges including drug-related and fleeing police.