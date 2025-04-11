Twins pitcher Pablo López placed on injured list

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota twins announced on Friday that right-handed pitcher Pablo López is being placed on the 15-day injured list.

According to a press release, he was removed from his start on April 8 at Kansas City in the fifth inning, after suffering a right hamstring strain. So far this season, he was gone 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA, two walks, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP in three starts.

López will be replaced with right-handed pitcher David Festa from Triple-A St. Paul. Festa has made two starts for the Saints this season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA, two walks, and eight strikeouts.