Twins make impact on kids in North Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – Since 1991 the Minnesota Twins Community Fund has supported communities in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas by providing support for children and their families through baseball and softball.

Sunday, over 250 kids in Garner, IA got to experience this for themselves.

“This is Twins Territory,” said Jacob and Xavier two of the clinic participants.

Yes, even north Iowa is a part of Twins Territory. Sunday the Twins Community Fund made their stop in Garner.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be out there and visible, representing the twins. And at the same time we love to do our passion which is teaching kids the game of baseball,” said clinic instructor Joseph Shallenberger.

At the clinic, kids were given instructions on how to hit the field and throw a ball.

“We learned that mostly it’s not about your swing it’s how you hold the bat,” said Jacob.

“Yeah, and you have to have a certain pose to get a better hit,” said Xavier.

The Twins partnered with the GHV High School baseball and softball teams to help with coaching.

“For me to be out here it means I get to see the future of baseball for the next few years and get to see what’s coming up,” said Senior baseball player Ben Stinnet.

Assistant head baseball coach Ken Kraus says that having the Twins Community Fund in Garner means a lot to the community and continues the love of the game in north Iowa.

“It’s a lot of what we teach at the rec and high school levels. It’s great. They understand what we’re telling them resonates all the way up to the guys they see on tv,” said Kraus.

And while the kids learned a lot they also had a lot of fun.

“One of the best things ever,” said one of the participants.

