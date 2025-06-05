Twin accused of killing Amish children in crash with buggy to enter plea agreement this month

(ABC 6 News) – A woman accused of killing two children in a 2023 Amish buggy crash will enter a guilty plea by the end of the month, according to new court documents.

Samantha Jo Petersen, currently living in Wabasha, faces multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly killing two children in an intoxicated crash on County Road 1, Spring Valley.

Fillmore County attorney Brett Corson confirmed that a judicial directive filed June 5 ordered Samantha Petersen and her attorney to file a signed Rule 15 plea agreement with the court as soon as possible — but no later than June 25.

A plea hearing was scheduled for 3:15 p.m. July 11.

According to court documents, Fillmore County law enforcement believe Samantha Petersen convinced her twin to come to the scene of the crash and tell investigators she was the one who had run into the buggy.

Samantha’s twin, Sarah Beth Petersen, pleaded guilty to two counts of taking responsibility for criminal acts and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, plus 120 days on house arrest.

Petersen currently faces the 17 following charges: six counts of criminal vehicular homicide, six counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of DWI, and counts of no proof of insurance, careless driving and speeding.

Four charges related to the alleged use of THC in connection with the crash were dismissed in early 2025.

Attorney Carson Heefner, representing Petersen, requested that the defendant’s sentencing be scheduled in September to account for a medical procedure.

Corson, prosecuting the case, requested that the sentencing be scheduled no later than Aug. 30 — or if Petersen continues to claim she could not be sentenced sooner, he asked the court to communicate directly with Petersen’s doctors.

“The request for verification is needed since this is believed to be routine surgery with short recovery period, since past cases have shown that defendant may not always give accurate information, and since this case has its origins in the defendant’s alleged deception and trickery associated with tragic vehicle crash,” Corson said in a filing.