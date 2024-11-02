Turkey prices expected to fall this year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As the holiday season approaches, turkey prices are expected to fall, and major grocery stores are announcing discounts.

This week, Target announced a $20 meal for four people while Walmart is offering a Thanksgiving meal from now until Christmas Eve with 29 items serving eight people for less than $7 per person.

Aldi is also offering a Thanksgiving package that feeds 10 people for about $5 per person while Hy-Vee announced meal packages that start as low as $30 and can feed up to six people.