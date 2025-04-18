Tuition for Minnesota state colleges and universities could spike 18%

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are working on getting a college degree in Minnesota, there is a good chance that your tuition will go up.

Right now, it typically costs just under $6200 per year to attend a Minnesota state college, and for universities, it is a little more than $10,000.

However, over the next two years, tuition could rise as much as 18%, which would be the biggest increase in nearly a decade.

Tuition in Minnesota hasn’t been raised by more than 4% since at least 2014.

However, the chancellor at Minnesota State University says they are not expecting any more money from the legislature, so tough decisions could lie ahead.

The state’s Board of Trustees will decide in June.