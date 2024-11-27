Tuberculosis case detected at Lakeville South High School

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — To our north in Lakeville, the school district has confirmed an active case of tuberculosis at the South High School.

Tuberculosis is a bacteria that mostly affects the lungs and is spread through the air when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes.

Health officials are not saying whether the infected person is a student or staff member, but they do say only a small group of people came in close contact with them. Those people will be screened for TB.

“It can be contagious, but it usually requires a fair amount of close contact with people. So it’s not as much an issue with really casual contact, it’s more sustained contact, particularly in areas where there’s fairly minimal air circulation,” said Dr. Beth Thielen.

Health officials are saying there is no further risk of exposure at the school.