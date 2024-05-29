TSA recruiting in Rochester due to expected high travel volume this summer

TSA recruiting in Rochester - ABC 6 News Daytime

(ABC 6 News) – This summer, there could be a record number of people traveling by air, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The summer travel season unofficially started Memorial Day weekend, when a record number of travelers passed through Minnesota alone. Now, TSA is expecting more people traveling by air until Labor Day.

Fortunately, there are some travel tips you can follow to ease some of the pain that comes with flying and going through the airport security process.

“You always want to arrive early; we recommend 90 minutes at this airport [Rochester International Airport]. Some of our bigger airports: two hours,” said TSA regional spokeswoman Jessica Mayle. “But think about your circumstances if you’re traveling with kids. You have a lot of stuff, bags to check, you’ll want to give yourself a little more time.”

Many travelers are also stressed about the upcoming federal requirement for needing a REAL ID for air travel instead of a standard driver’s license or identification card. Mayle advises that people should get one as soon as possible.

“We really want to have a baseline standard across the country of what the driver’s license is telling us about the person who is presenting it,” expressed Mayle. “You still have about a year left; May 7 [2025] is the deadline. We just want to encourage people, make a plan to take care of it.”