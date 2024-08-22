TSA projects busiest Labor Day travel period on record; what that means for Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The TSA has announced it’s expecting the busiest Labor Day travel period (Thursday, August 29 through Wednesday, September 4) it’s ever seen, and that’s after an already record-breaking summer.

According to the TSA, the top 10 busiest travel days in the organization’s history have occurred just this year since May.

Almost 240 million people have been screened since Memorial Day, and July 7 set a single day record with over three million moving through airports.

Even smaller airports like Rochester International are seeing that growth.

“We have seen about 23% more passengers as compared to June of 2023 this year and overall about a 6% increase in passenger volumes for the entire year to date,” said Mary Gastner, marketing communications manager for the airport.

Over the Labor Day period, the TSA expects another 17 million people to travel through the skies, but Gastner says it’ll just be business as usual at RST.

“We’re ready for the passengers just like we are every year during that time,” she said.

The roads are feeling it too.

AAA projected around 60 million drivers nationwide over Independence Day weekend.

In Minnesota, that saw a 31% increase in peak traffic congestion for Minneapolis over last year.

This Labor Day weekend, AAA is expecting a 24% increase for the city.

“That’s the big thing when you’re choosing to drive by vehicle,” said MnDOT spokesperson, Mike Dougherty, “is just knowing there are going to be more people on the road, that weekend especially.”

And then there’s the rails.

Amtrak’s ridership has been steadily increasing in the last few years, and the new line between St. Paul and Chicago has already shown promising results since opening in May.

Regardless of your method of travel, the biggest thing is being safe.

“You want to go have fun, enjoy your family or friends and then get back safely as well and that’s really your primary task as a driver,” said Dougherty.

That goes for flyers or riders too.

The TSA is also encouraging passengers to check out its list of tips and tricks to make their travel smoother.