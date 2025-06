The ABC 6 Good Morning Team tries Mini Golfing at Blue Lagoon Mini Golf!

(ABC 6 News) — This week, the ABC 6 News Good Morning team hit the mini greens at Blue Lagoon Mini Golf in Rochester, MN.

Carly, Axel and Hanna putt their skills to the test to figure out which golfer would fare the best.

If you would like to submit an idea, email the team at tryittuesday@kaaltv.com