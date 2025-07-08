Try it Tuesday: German chocolate kisses

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In this week’s Try it Tuesday edition, the ABC 6 News Good Morning Team sampled German “chocolate kisses,” which consist of a wafer, marshmallow-y filling and a chocolate cover.

Have an idea of something you’d like to see the morning team try? Let us know by sending us a note at tryittuesday@kaaltv.com!