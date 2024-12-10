Truth in Taxation public hearing held during Austin School Board meeting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, the community is learning more about the school board’s budget and proposed tax levy for next year.

In September, the board announced the maximum tax levy increase would be 6.73%, citing post-retirement health benefits and increased enrollment as the cause.

On Monday night, those in Austin will be allowed to voice their opinions during a public comment period.