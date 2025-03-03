Trusting your gut: A journey of chronic illness

A Mason City man is sharing the importance of trusting your gut when it comes to your body's health.

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man is sharing the importance of trusting your gut when it comes to your body’s health.

At two days old, Jesse Bolinger was diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus, a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the brain.

When Bolinger’s parents heard the diagnosis, they were told he would never live a normal life.

“When I was born, my parents pretty well got told that I wasn’t gonna go to school, that I wasn’t gonna be educated, that I might as well get institutionalized,” said Bolinger.

Doctors implanted a shunt to manage the condition, but pain was still an everyday part of Bolinger’s life as he grew up. His symptoms primarily took the form of headaches, as well as significant impacts on his vision.

“The ventriculoperitoneal shunt, is essentially a one-way pressure valve that drains, in all shunts the purpose is to drain off cerebral spinal fluid,” explained Bolinger.

Despite living with hydrocephalus for as long as he can remember, it took a long time for Bolinger to learn how important it is to listen to your body, at times ignoring the pain until he just couldn’t anymore.

One year while he was working as an AmeriCorps VISTA member in rural Iowa, he could tell something was off, but let his health take a backseat as he juggled work and family.

“Didn’t do anything about it and I waited till after my term was over and then discovered stage three cancer one day and double cataracts the next,” said Bolinger.

After multiple back-to-back rounds of chemo, Bolinger walked out the hospital one day cancer-free. That didn’t mean the end to Bolinger’s health struggles, though, as the hydrocephalus was there to stay.

“I was feeling weird, I just felt very off, but I wasn’t seeing, I wasn’t seeing kind of those tell-tale signs of a shunt malfunction.”

The next time Bolinger’s body told him something was wrong, he listened.

Now living in Mason City, Bolinger stopped by the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Room. That initial visit didn’t help his symptoms, but it did get him in touch with a new neurosurgeon who knew what to do.

“Super good experience, and Dr. Ondoma, he’ll check on me, if we see each other somewhere, he’ll check in,” said Bolinger.

Bolinger spent about three weeks in the hospital at MercyOne, followed by another ten days in the ICU, when Dr. Ondoma gave him surgery that replaced his VP shunt with a programmable one.

“The problem with the VP’s is they’re essentially a one-way pressure valve that’s stuck open the same flow rate, and so you’re always removing the same amount of fluid from the brain,” said Bolinger. “The programmable shunt is set to whatever pressure the surgeon determines and will then do the same job.”

Bolinger says that surgery significantly lessened his headaches and thinks it also had an impact on his vision improving.

“I feel honestly probably the best I’ve felt in ten years,” said Bolinger.

After the surgery, Bolinger visited a doctor friend of his, who found some surprising results.

“We took a new set of measurements, and then without telling me, he went back and he looked and he compared all of the data from when I was nine year old to the data he took after the cataracts were removed to now, and my vision now is better than it was when I was nine years old,” said Bolinger.

Months later, Bolinger is still adjusting to finally feeling good.

But even before the surgery, Bolinger never gave up, whether it came to solving his health issues, or anything else he wanted to accomplish in life. He credits his parents for giving him the mentality that’s gotten him through a lifetime of chronic illness.

“For two people that were stuck in the 80s farm crisis, that had no knowledge of hydrocephalus, had no knowledge of special education, for whatever reason they said that that wasn’t an option and that, you know I was gonna have the same, that I was gonna have the same opportunities as anybody else,” said Bolinger.

Because of that, Bolinger never let anyone tell him what he couldn’t achieve. In fact, many things he’s accomplished in life were to prove to all the people who said he couldn’t, that they were wrong.

“I had a couple people ask me why I spent $175,000 to get a doctorate, and I said well, they said I couldn’t go to college so guess what? I’m gonna go to college,” said Bolinger, who recently also earned his second masters degree.

Bolinger’s advice for anyone else suffering from chronic illness is to surround yourself with people like you and people who can tell you what you need to know about your disease.

“You don’t give up. You don’t let somebody tell you that you can’t do something,” said Bolinger. “Figure out what you want, and then there’s always a way to get there. Just keep going.”