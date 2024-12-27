(ABC 6 News) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for “border czar” plans to bring back family detention centers for migrants.

Trump’s former acting ICE Director Tom Homan says the administration does not plan to separate the families but instead will put them in halfway homes.

He also said they could stay at home and wait for immigration officers to return with travel arrangements.

Homan has also stated families can choose to leave their U.S. born children behind but most likely will not.