Trump talks of buying Greenland

(ABC 6 News) — Incoming President Donald Trump is renewing calls for the U.S. to buy Greenland.

Trump just named his Denmark ambassador on Sunday and mentioned the world’s largest island.

Greenland is home to a large U.S. military base, but it is currently under Danish rule.

Trump says ownership and control of Greenland is “an absolute necessity” for national security and freedom.

Trump previously offered buying Greenland during his first term, but the Danes turned it down.