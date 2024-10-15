Trump nears Harris in newest polls

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New polling data is showing a near dead heat in the presidential race.

Since last month, Kamala Harris has dropped one point while Donald Trump has gained two points, leaving the candidates nearly tied.

Harris is now polling at 50% while Trump is up to 48%.

On Monday, Trump’s running mate JD Vance was in Minneapolis speaking at the 3rd Police Precinct which was burned down in 2020 during protests following the murder of George Floyd.

“The story of Minneapolis is coming to every community across the United States of America if we promote Kamala Harris to President of the United States,” Vance said.

Vance stated police at the precinct were “left for dead” during the riots.

In the meantime, Governor Tim Walz was in Wisconsin on Monday stopping in both Eau Claire and Green Bay.

“We’re closing on opportunity for all we’re closing on middle class matters. We’re closing on investing in education,” Walz said.

For the first time since they became their parties’ official nominees, Harris and Trump are campaigning in the same state on the same day. Both are stopping on opposite ends of must-win Pennsylvania on Monday.