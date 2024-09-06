Trump has sentencing postponed; appears in court on Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case has been postponed until after the election.

On Friday, a Manhattan judge delayed Trump’s sentencing until November 26th. It was supposed to happen on September 18th just seven weeks before Election Day.

The Manhattan DA’s Office which prosecuted Trump’s case did not take a position on the defense’s delay request.

Trump himself chose to appear in a New York courtroom on Friday to appeal a $5 million defamation decision.

Afterwards, Trump held a 45-minute news conference and was upset with his legal team’s work. The former President said he was “disappointed” in them.