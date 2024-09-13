Trump, Harris resume campaign efforts following Tuesday’s debate; disagree about future debates

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, both presidential candidates returned to the campaign trail, voicing their disagreements on future debates.

Former President Donald Trump said that after debating both President Joe Biden and then Vice President Kamala Harris, he is done with them.

“Because we’ve done two debates, and they were successful, there will be no third debate,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris was in Pennsylvania pushing for a rematch.

“I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate,” Harris said.

New polling numbers from Reuters and Ipsos shows 53% of voters who heard anything from the debate say Harris was the winner. Meanwhile, 24% called Trump the winners. The same poll shows Harris leading Trump among registered voters with 47% to Trump’s 42%.