Trump faces backlash after NYC rally

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after holding a rally over the weekend in New York City where a comedian made a number of racist jokes.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliff took aim at Puerto Rico calling the U.S. territory a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Some lawmakers said the comment is a reflection on Trump and his campaign, which Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed on Monday.

“Look, it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste. Obviously, that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign,” said Leavitt.

It was not the first time Hinchcliff has made racist comments or so-called jokes, which led to questioning why the Trump campaign would invite him as they try to win that key demographic.